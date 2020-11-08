Carmella reveals why she changed her character in WWE

Carmella recently returned to WWE television with a new gimmick after being out of action for months. The one-time SmackDown Women's Champion had been absent from WWE for quite a while before it was revealed that she was the mystery woman of the Blue brand.

Carmella was a recent guest on Talking Smack, interviewed by new co-host Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton.

Heyman praised Carmella for knocking down a champion like Sasha Banks on SmackDown. The former SmackDown Women's Champion bemoaned the fact that there was no champagne at the table to celebrate what she felt was an achievement.

Carmella reveals the reason for her change of character on WWE

Kayla Braxton said that she saw a noticeable change in Carmella and asked her the reason why she is showing a different side of her. Braxton said that Carmella was a happy, go-lucky person before she changed with her new gimmick. Carmella responded by stating that the previous version wasn't her:

"That wasn't me. That was not me. That was what everyone out there wanted me to be. And I was sick of it. I am back to what I should be doing and I should be on top. And I'm going to do whatever it takes to be on top. That's exactly what I did tonight. And pretty soon the entire WWE universe, the entire world is going to know exactly why I am untouchable."

Carmella was then told that it's been six years since her NXT debut. She was asked if she was happy with how her career has turned out. Carmella went on to list her achievements, from being Ms. Money in the Bank to winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, to winning the 24/7 Championship, as well as defeating Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

On this past week's SmackDown, Carmella made a big impact as she laid out SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks with a superkick following Banks' successful title defence against Bayley. It seems that Carmella will be next in line to challenge Banks, who won the SmackDown Women's title at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view last month.

