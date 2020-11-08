Paul Heyman gets another new role in WWE

Paul Heyman has been an important part of WWE for a number of years. In his second run in WWE, which began in 2012 with the return of Brock Lesnar, Heyman has been the manager of a number of Superstars apart from Lesnar.

Paul Heyman has also had a few backstage roles in WWE over the years, with his last one being the RAW Executive Director. Heyman now has yet another new role in WWE as the co-host of Talking Smack alongside Kayla Braxton. Heyman replaces Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn as the co-host of Talking Smack.

Paul Heyman announced as the new Talking Smack co-host

Kayla Braxton introduced Paul Heyman as the new co-host of Talking Smack, but Heyman wasn't happy with the introduction he got. Braxton said that she was nervous to be alongside Heyman after having interviewed him in the past.

He took over from her and in typical Paul Heyman fashion cut a promo to make his grand arrival to Talking Smack:

"Ladies and gentleman, my name is Paul Heyman and I serve as special counsel to the reigning, defending, undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. And so someone can keep Kayla on the straight and narrow, I now serve the public as your co-host of Talking Smack because Kayla, from what I can see has been talking smack just a little too much lately."

Braxton then apologised to Heyman if she had caused any trouble between Heyman, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso after asking a few hard-hitting questions on SmackDown. Heyman said that Braxton is a gossiper rather than being a journalist, which Braxton claimed to be.

They continued to talk about what transpired on SmackDown, including Reigns' match against WWE Champion Randy Orton at this month's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Advertisement

Paul Heyman moved to SmackDown earlier this year after SummerSlam, appearing on the Blue brand to become Roman Reigns' manager. Heyman hadn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 where Drew McIntyre defeated Heyman's client Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

Please H/T Sportskeeda and WWE Talking Smack if you use any of the above quotes