Carmella reveals if she wants a mixed tag team partner other than R-Truth

Carmella and Truth were the winners of the second season of Mixed Match Challenge

Truth was drafted to RAW last year, thus marking the end of The Fabulous Truth.

Truth and Carmella

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella recently did an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, where she answered a bunch of fan questions. Carmella opened up on several topics, including her past on-screen association with WWE veteran R-Truth.

Carmella was asked by a fan who she would want as her mixed match tag team partner if she gets to pick any Superstar from past or present. Carmella made it clear that she would never want anyone other than Truth.

Carmella and R-Truth were a popular act on SmackDown in 2018-19

Back in September 2018, Carmella turned face for the first time since 2016, when she agreed to be on R-Truth's side in his match against The Miz, to make sure that Maryse wouldn't interfere in the bout. The two soon formed a tag team for the second season of Mixed Match Challenge. They also began calling themselves The Fabulous Truth around this time. After losing the first three matches, Carmella and Truth had a strong showing and went on to defeat Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in the finals of the tournament. The victory earned them the #30 spots in their respective Royal Rumble matches at the namesake PPV.

Truth and Carmella were also a part of several segments involving the WWE 24/7 title. The segments saw Truth winning and losing the belt on multiple occasions, with Carmella bagging the title two times as well. The association came to an end when Truth was drafted to RAW last year.