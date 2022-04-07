"So special" - Carmella reveals why her WrestleMania 38 mask was so sentimental

The mask Carmella wore at WrestleMania 38 has a very special meaning to her.

The Queen of Staten Island has a variety of masks she wears in her matches in order to "protect her face" in the ring. But the mask she wore over the weekend meant a lot more than the others.

Jason Baker of Callosum Studios revealed on social media that Corey Graves' son helped him and Tom Savini make her special mask ahead of WrestleMania 38, tweeting out:

"Story-time: @WWEGraves son helped me & @THETomSavini make @CarmellaWWE #WrestleMania38 mask at @Callosumstudios," Jason Baker tweeted.

'Mella acknowledged the tweet and responded with:

"So special *three white heart emojis*," 'Mella tweeted.

Carmella and Corey Graves are getting married this week

After dropping the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38 and then splitting up with her tag team partner Queen Zelina on RAW, it appears that 'Mella won't be on WWE programming for the next few weeks.

That's because 'Mella will be getting married this week to Corey Graves. The RAW commentator will also be absent for the next couple of episodes of the red brand and will be filled in for by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Judging by the way her split occurred with Queen Zelina on Monday, it appears she and 'Mella will be feuding with one another upon her return to RAW in a few weeks' time.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we'd like to wish Carmella and Corey Graves the very best and hope they have an incredible wedding and honeymoon.

What are your thoughts on the story of 'Mella's special mask at WrestleMania 38? Are you happy that she's getting married to Corey Graves this week? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

