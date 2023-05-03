Carmella's former rival sends a message to WWE after the pregnancy announcement

WWE Superstar Carmella's former on-screen rival Bayley recently shared an idea for a T-shirt featuring The Princess of Staten Island.

The 35-year-old star's pregnancy announcement has been met with tons of congratulatory messages from the WWE Universe and several wrestling personalities. The former SmackDown Women's Champion later shared a wholesome video on her social media.

The video shows Carmella revealing her pregnancy to her step-children in quite a creative manner. The video quickly went viral, and WWE shared it on Twitter as well. It received a response from Bayley, who made a suggestion to WWE to introduce a new shirt for her fellow superstar on the official merch store.

"😭😭😭 We need a “Mella is Mommy” shirt please @WWEShop," Bayley wrote.

How did Carmella react to the news of becoming a mother?

WWE Superstar Carmella's immediate reaction to the pregnancy news was incredibly wholesome as well. While speaking with Good Morning America, she recalled getting the news.

The former women's champion stated that she that she was in disbelief and had to take additional tests to make herself believe that she was going to be a mother.

"After the first [test], I'm like, 'Oh, are we sure? Are we sure?' ... I mean, I took [additional tests] for weeks just to make sure they still said positive. So it's really just been such a mind work to get my head around. But the fact that I'm here, I'm on the other side of it, I'm almost out of the first trimester at this point ... it's been quite a journey." [H/T Good Morning America]

The "Mella Is Money" T-shirt did quite well in WWE's official merchandise store. A "Mella Is Mommy" T-shirt will quite possibly do good numbers as well if WWE ends up listening to The Role Model's suggestion.

