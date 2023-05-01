[Photo] WWE Superstar Carmella pregnant; shows off baby bump

WWE Superstar Carmella (aka Leah Van Dale) is expecting her first child with husband Corey Graves.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has gone through a lot over the past few months. She suffered a miscarriage in September and was treated for an ectopic pregnancy in October 2022.

Carmella spoke exclusively to Good Morning America and revealed that she is pregnant. Check out her comments below:

"It's just all been such a whirlwind. Think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it's working. So I'm very happy about that." [H/T Good Morning America]

Check out a couple of pictures that she shared with Good Morning America, showing her baby bump:

🧡𝐎𝐦𝐢.𝐁🧡 @BelairTheBoss Carmella recently announced on GMA that she's pregnant! Biggest congratulations to her and Corey Carmella recently announced on GMA that she's pregnant! Biggest congratulations to her and Corey💖 https://t.co/UPsEK15Vsx

Carmella will be away from in-ring action in WWE for a while

The last time Van Dale competed in the ring was in March. She was involved in a 10-Person Tag Team match at a WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. She teamed up with Piper Niven and Damage CTRL, with the villains losing to Asuka, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, and Nikki Cross.

Now that she's announced her pregnancy, her fans will have to wait a good while before they see her on WWE TV again. Wrestling Twitter is abuzz with congratulatory messages for the WWE Superstar at the moment.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartiest congratulations to Van Dale and Corey Graves.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes