What happened to WWE star Carmella? The heartbreaking reason she was out for 6 months

WWE Superstar Carmella recently returned to Monday Night RAW after months away from the action. Multiple reports regarding her absence were shared until the superstar revealed the heartbreaking truth.

The last time the former SmackDown Women's Champion wrestled was in August 2022 at a house show. She was in a triple-threat match against Bianca Belair and Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. Footage from the match then showed an unplanned move happening.

Footage from the event showed The EST of WWE attempting a backflip and accidentally bumping heads with Carmella. The latter then rolled out of the ring and the match ended immediately. Many fans thought the potential head injury was the cause of her absence, but it looks like it was more personal than that.

For those wondering what happened to Carmella, then read on. In October last year, Carmella announced that she had suffered a miscarriage in September and was later treated for an ectopic pregnancy. Despite the heartbreaking loss, the WWE star still made sure to share some reassuring words with those who also experienced a miscarriage.

Despite what happened to Carmella, she is back with a big WWE match ahead of her

The RAW episode after Royal Rumble is now beginning to build up events for the upcoming premium live event, the Elimination Chamber, in February. Surprisingly, it also marked the return of The Princess of Staten Island.

After Dolph Ziggler and Bronson Reed's Elimination Chamber qualifying match, a backstage interview saw Cathy Kelly with Carmella. They were later joined by Asuka, who managed to gross out her fellow RAW star using her mist. Still, the returning superstar later revealed that she was not afraid of The Empress of Tomorrow.

"I don't know if you saw earlier tonight. Asuka, everyone's like so scared of Asuka, 'No one's ready for Asuka.' Guess who's ready for Asuka? I'm ready for Asuka because I'm always ready. I don't have to get ready because I stay ready."

The 35-year-old will now get a chance to run her feud back with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. For next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, she will face the likes of Candice LeRae, Michin, and Piper Niven for a chance to qualify at the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

It's good to see that not only is the former Ms. Money in the Bank back in good health, but also with a clear goal in mind.

