Returning WWE Superstar sends a message to Asuka

Asuka's recent WWE character transformation has not intimidated her fellow RAW Superstar Carmella.

The Empress of Tomorrow revived her Kana murder clown look during the Women's Royal Rumble Match on Saturday. On this week's WWE RAW, a blue substance oozed out of the Japanese star's mouth when she interrupted the returning Carmella backstage.

Carmella was interviewed by Byron Saxton on RAW Talk. The Princess of Staten Island made it clear that she does not feel threatened by Asuka's new WWE persona:

"But you know something that I can't get out of my head?" Carmella said. "I don't know if you saw earlier tonight. Asuka, everyone's like so scared of Asuka, 'No one's ready for Asuka.' Guess who's ready for Asuka? I'm ready for Asuka because I'm always ready. I don't have to get ready because I stay ready." [3:04 – 3:16]

Carmella will face Candice LeRae, Michin, and Piper Niven on WWE RAW next week. The winner will qualify for a RAW Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Match inside the Elimination Chamber on February 18.

Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez have already qualified for the six-person match.

Carmella jokes about her WWE RAW segment with Asuka

The 2017 Ms. Money in the Bank boldly stated during a RAW interview with Cathy Kelley that she will win next week's fatal four-way match. Without saying a word, Asuka gave Carmella a creepy smile as blue liquid rolled down her chin.

Carmella jokingly added that the uncomfortable moment reminded her of a drink she buys from movie theaters:

"Did you see what happened tonight? She had like this blue stuff just dripping down her chin, although it did kinda make me wanna have an ICEE. You know those ICEEs you get at the movie theater with the spoon at the bottom with the straw? I kinda want one of those. But that was disgusting, it was gross." [3:16 – 3:30]

The winner of the Elimination Chamber Match will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2.

