Carmella says WWE knew she was injured; only had 12 days' notice

Carmella's contract with WWE was not renewed, and she is no longer with the company. The star has revealed that the company didn't renew her contract despite knowing about her injury.

Carmella recently appeared on the Barely Famous podcast, where she discussed her upcoming departure from the company.

While discussing why WWE did not renew her contract, she said that the company knew that she was injured and that her foot had suffered nerve damage. Given the usual WWE policy of adding dates to the end of a contract based on injury, she thought this would have been the same thing.

Instead, her contract was reinstated without her knowledge, and it expired. The former women's champion found out that the promotion would not renew it when only 12 days were left on it.

"Yes, that's why I was also confused because it said, 'These dates will change based off your medical condition.' I have a medical condition, and I assume they put that in there for any pregnant woman because you don't know what will happen. I was completely shocked and had no idea. I got a phone call a few weeks ago saying, 'We want to let you know your contract is up in 12 days, and we're not renewing it,'" she said. [H/T Fightful]

Carmella is now no longer with WWE and does not appear to be planning to go back. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what's next.

