Carmella sends out a message of "love" to former WWE Superstars on social media

WWE Superstar Carmella recently sent out a message of 'love' to The Bella Twins - Nikki and Brie.

On January 30, 2022, the twins were last seen in WWE when they completed in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match. Following their appearance, The Bella Twins officially announced on their podcast, The Nikki and Brie show, that their respective contracts with the company have expired.

Shortly afterward, it was reported that the former Nikki Bella and Brie Bella had changed their social media names to Nikki and Brie Garcia, respectively, to start a new chapter of their lives.

Taking to Instagram, RAW Superstar Mella uploaded a collage photo with The Bella Twins, now known as The Garcia Twins. She mentioned how much the duo has inspired people in the industry.

"I love these two so much! Strong powerful women who know their worth. Thank you for inspiring so many over the years. Can't wait for this next chapter!" Mella wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Carmella's Instagram story below:

Vince Russo said Carmella and Chelsea Green could be WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo said Carmella and Chelsea Green could be the next Women's Tag Team Champions.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo heavily criticized WWE for giving more screen time to Bayley's faction, Damage CTRL.

"I have a feeling though, when I was watching, I want people to remember this. I'm telling you, I want you to remember all the time they've invested in Damage CTRL. I don't even know how long it's been, they've been on TV like every single week because I'm telling you I don't know what it is," said Russo.

The veteran added that the company has recently been presenting Mella differently and has also teamed her up with RAW star Chelsea Green.

"I don't know if it's because she's married to [Corey] Graves and Graves has stroke. I don't know what it is, but they are so on the Carmella bandwagon now for whatever reason. And we saw the scene with Chelsea Green and Carmella, bro they're gonna be the next tag team champions."

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen I have been diagnosed with a SEVERE sinus infection!! My immune system was compromised on Monday Night… she got lucky! 🤒 I have been diagnosed with a SEVERE sinus infection!! My immune system was compromised on Monday Night… she got lucky! 🤒 https://t.co/tE38LfDm2Y

Russo predicted that Mella and Green might become the next WWE Women's Tag Team champions. Thus, the veteran is interested to see what plans WWE has for Green and Mella from now on.

