Carmella shares disturbing news after she opened up about her WWE exit

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella had a lot to deal with following her exit. The star recently shared a disturbing piece of news when a fan threatened her to end her life.

Carmella has been the talk of the town ever since she opened up about her WWE exit and shared her side of the story on a podcast. The Princess of Staten Island made several claims about what happened to her career when she accepted motherhood and how she was treated in the Stamford-based promotion when she was ready to return.

Recently, a fan on X (fka Twitter) crossed a line with Carmella when they asked her to end her life. Fortunately, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion knows how to deal with this kind of behaviour and showcase the message on X to increase awareness about how toxic fans can get on the internet.

"IWC, ladies and gentlemen…," Mella wrote on X.

The post cannot be seen anymore as it crossed X's guideliness. Moreover, the outrage and threat came from a fan towards Mella on one of the posts where she recently spoke about her time in WWE.

Carmella claims WWE didn't renew her contract

Carmella had a successful run in the women's division under the previous regime as she was the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank winner and eventually became the SmackDown Women's Champion. Moreover, she had a lengthy reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Zelina Vega.

However, she went on a maternal leave and never returned to television under the new regime. On Kail Lowry's Barely Famous podcast, Mella stated that her contract was paused for seven weeks after the birth of her son, and the company eventually decided not to renew it, which led to her exit.

"My contract was paused for seven weeks after I had my son and then reinstated. I didn't know. Nobody told me that I only had seven weeks off after my son and that they were going to reinstate it. I basically had a year left on my contract when I got pregnant. When it was reinstated, January 1, 2024, they just picked that date and that's the date that it got reinstated, January to the following February, which is where we're at now, it's expired, and that's that," Carmella explained.

Mella hasn't signed with any other promotion and has been focusing on her family since the birth of her first child.

