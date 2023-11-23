Carmella shares heartwarming update

WWE Superstar Carmella shared a personal, heartwarming update about her child on social media.

Carmella and her husband, Corey Graves, welcomed a baby boy on November 8. The former Women's Champion has not appeared on WWE Television for months, citing her pregnancy. Her last in-ring appearance was against Bianca Belair in a match on RAW in March, which she lost. The SmackDown commentator has also been absent from the Friday Night Show in recent weeks.

The Princess of Staten Island took to her Instagram account to share a heartwarming update two weeks after giving birth. Mella shared images of her two-week-old baby boy. The newborn can be seen wearing a big smile on his face:

"the happiest two week old i ever did see.. swipe for the cutest smile progression ever. i melt. 🫠🥹😩 #newborn #newbornphotography #babyboy #postpartum #postpartumjourney," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Carmella pens down her experience after giving birth

The 36-year-old WWE Superstar shared her experience after returning to her home from the hospital on her Instagram account. She emphasized the importance of having proper rest.

Carmella also wrote that she needed a stroller for walking as her foot was numb. She also revealed what she was doing to take care of her mental health.

"I've been so good about resting since coming home from the hospital. my bed and my couch have permanent outlines of my body on them [as they should!] rest is so important post partum. but yesterday it was really nice to get ready and go out for a walk. i didn’t realize how much i needed that. i couldn’t go too far and needed the stroller for stability since my foot is still numb, but it was just enough to make me feel like a human again. another thing ive been doing for my mental health is just wearing cute pajamas/sets around the house to lounge in. i stocked up on them before dimitri got here and it’s a little treat for me when i put them on. sometimes the little things are the big things. 🥰🤍"

Now that she has become a mother, it will be interesting to see when the WWE Superstar makes her way back to the Stamford-based company for some in-ring action.

Do you want to see Carmella back in the squared circle next year? Sound off in the comments section below.