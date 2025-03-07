Carmella shares honest reaction to Alexa Bliss' WWE return, following exit

Former WWE Superstar Carmella recently opened up about her reaction to Alexa Bliss' return to the squared circle. The latter stepped inside the ring for the first time in two years at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last month.

Alexa Bliss showed up at the Lucas Oil Stadium to a warm reception from the crowd as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout at number 21 and spent 11 minutes inside the ring before getting eliminated by former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

Speaking to Kail Lowry on the Barely Famous podcast, Carmella, who recently departed from the wrestling promotion, shared her reaction to Alexa Bliss' WWE return. The 37-year-old pointed out that she texted the latter immediately. The former SmackDown Women's Champion noted that as she was not aware that she would be leaving the company, and that the fans' reaction to Bliss' return made her excited about her own.

"But when she [Alexa Bliss] came back, I didn’t know that I wasn’t ever returning. So when I was watching, I was just like — I texted her right away. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ Because she came back, she got such a great reaction, and the fans were so excited to see her, and I was like, ‘Hell yeah.’ I’m like, ‘You show them you can be gone for however long and then come back, and the crowd is still gonna be –’ they were erupting for her, and I was just so happy for her, and I was like, ‘I can’t wait to do that,'" she said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

You can listen to the podcast below for her comments:

WWE might have teased a popular star was Alexa Bliss' future opponent

While WWE has hinted at Alexa Bliss joining forces with The Wyatt Sicks, the Stamford-based company might have also teased the 33-year-old feuding with one-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan in the future.

The multi-time Women's Champion has looked good in her in-ring appearances following her return. While she defeated Candice LeRae in the only singles match she wrestled to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber, Bliss suffered setbacks at Royal Rumble and inside the Chamber.

Interestingly enough, Liv Morgan was the one to eliminate her from the Royal Rumble and the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Considering WWE has been focusing a lot on long-term storytelling lately, the two stars seem likely to cross paths somewhere down the line.

Liv Morgan recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The duo can now show up on any of the three brands with complete freedom, increasing the chances of a face-off with the Five Feet of Fury.

