Carmella shares a personal update amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Carmella recently sent out a personal update after giving birth.

Following her loss in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this year, it was announced that Mella would be on maternity leave. On November 8, Mella and her husband, Corey Graves, welcomed their baby boy, Dimitri Paul Polinsky.

Taking to social media, Mella penned a sweet note for her child, hinting how much she loves being a mother after welcoming Dimitri into her life.

"thinking about how much I love being dimitri's mum [emojis]," wrote Mella.

Check out a screengrab of Carmella's Instagram story below:

Carmella updated her fans regarding her condition amid her postpartum stage

Taking to social media, Mella mentioned that although she has been resting since returning from the hospital, going on a walk felt necessary.

Mella also spoke about how she keeps her mental health in check by wearing her favorite pajamas daily.

"I've been so good about resting since coming home from the hospital. my bed and my couch have permanent outlines of my body on them (as they should!) rest is so important post partum. but yesterday it was really nice to get ready and go out for a walk. i didn’t realize how much i needed that. i couldn’t go too far and needed the stroller for stability since my foot is still numb, but it was just enough to make me feel like a human again. another thing ive been doing for my mental health is just wearing cute pajamas/sets around the house to lounge in. i stocked up on them before dimitri got here and it’s a little treat for me when i put them on. sometimes the little things are the big things. 🥰🤍"

It would be exciting to see when Carmella would return to the ring in the near future.

