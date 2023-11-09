Congratulations to WWE Superstars Carmella and Corey Graves

WWE Superstars Carmella and Corey Graves shared some exciting news on their social media platform. The Princess of Staten Island has been on a hiatus from the ring for a while. However, recently, the couple revealed the birth of their first son.

Earlier this year, Carmella was set to start a storyline with Chelsea Green on Monday Night RAW. However, she went on a maternal leave as she was expecting her first child with WWE personality Corey Graves. Last year, the two stars got married after dating for over three years.

The Princess of Staten Island made several public appearances during her hiatus from WWE. Today, Carmella and Corey Graves revealed the birth of their son, Dimitri Paul Polinsky. She also wrote a few lines about their son's birth. Check it out:

"Dimitri Paul Polinsky 11.8.23 8lbs 21 inches 🩵 …well worth the 60 hour labor (more on that another day 🫠)"

Graves is currently working alongside Kevin Patrick as a commentator on Friday Night SmackDown.

Carmella on whether she will return to in-ring competition for WWE

Carmella has been with the company for nearly a decade and won championship gold on numerous occasions. The Princess of Staten Island was set to embark on a new journey alongside Chelsea Green before she went on a maternal leave.

Today, she delivered her first child with SmackDown commentator Corey Graves. Speaking to The Messenger, 'Mella mentioned during her hiatus whether she has plans to leave wrestling and the promotion. Check it out:

"I love working for WWE, I love performing, and it's just such a passion of mine. I've done it for 10 years so it's so crazy to be away from it," she said.

'Mella also mentioned that she's in no rush to return to the squared circle after the birth of her first child.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling, we would like to share our most sincere congratulations to Carmella and Corey Graves on this wonderful news.

