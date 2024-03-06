Carmella shows off interesting new look amid WWE hiatus

WWE has had to do without the distinguished presence of Carmella for almost one full year now. The new mom has just checked in with a bit of a new look.

The Princess of Staten Island has been away since announcing her pregnancy after WWE RAW on March 13, 2023. Carmella and Corey Graves welcomed their first child on November 8, 2023, just over nineteen full months after their wedding on April 7, 2022. After sixty hours of labor, the WWE couple welcomed a son named Dimitri Paul Polinsky at 8 pounds and 21 inches tall.

WWE has not announced when Carmella will return, but she regularly updates fans with what's going on in her life. The 2017 Money in the Bank winner took to her Instagram Stories today with what looks to be a new look, with more blonde than before. She included a brief caption for her fans.

"Hi," she wrote.

Carmella has not wrestled since March 12, 2023 at the non-televised live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. She teamed with IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Bayley, and Piper Niven for a 10-woman tag team loss to Asuka, Nikki Cross, Candice LeRae, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair.

Corey Graves doing more work for WWE

The action at WWE SmackDown is guided each week by Corey Graves and Wade Barrett. Graves has recently just taken on more duties with the company.

Graves was forced to retire from in-ring action in December 2014 due to concussions. The former WWE NXT star has been working panels and commentary since.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Graves recently revealed that he has taken on more responsibilities within WWE.

"I have kind of unofficially taken on some responsibilities in the television studio, and as far as producing little bits and pieces. I don’t have an official role doing any of that, but I kind of get to lend my expertise. or opinion at least on a lot of different things," he said. [From 01:00 to 01:16]

Graves has teased an in-ring return at times in recent years, but nothing ever came of the talk. His last full match was a win over Aiden English on March 21, 2014 at a non-televised NXT live event.

