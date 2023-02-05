Carmella slams 28-year-old male WWE star for stealing her catchphrase

Carmella has been in WWE for a long time and has established the catchphrase "Mella is Money" over the years. However, she seemingly took offense to NXT star Carmelo Hayes stealing her tagline.

Carmelo Hayes has been on an upward trajectory in the Stamford-based promotion ever since signing with the company in 2021. He won the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament and cashed in the opportunity to win the NXT North American Championship a few months later. The 28-year-old is one of the most popular stars on WWE's third brand and even defeated Roderick Strong to unify the North American and Cruiserweight titles.

Melo's tagline “Melo Is Money” has become quite popular among fans. However, Carmella is not a fan of the NXT star using the catchphrase that is modeled after her very own tagline. The former SmackDown Women's Champion stated this in her recent tweet:

Hayes was quick to respond to the Princess of Staten Island, saying that he has a lot of catchphrases. Mella responded by asking him to simply stop using the one she made popular.

Carmelo Hayes was in action at the recently concluded NXT Vengeance Day, where he defeated Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Carmella recently made her return to WWE programming.

Carmella has been a prominent member of WWE's women's division for nearly a decade. She made her main roster debut in 2016 and went on to win the SmackDown Women's Title within a year on the blue brand.

The Princess of Staten Island was drafted to RAW in 2021. She was embroiled in a feud with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship before she suffered an injury at a live event. She also suffered a miscarriage and underwent treatment for an ectopic pregnancy within weeks of each other during her injury layoff.

Mella returned to action on the latest edition of the red brand. She'll be in action next week where she will get a chance to join Asuka, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, and Natalya in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Carmella will face Piper Niven, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae in a Fatal-Four Way match.

