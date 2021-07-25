Carmella shares her thoughts on the recent NXT call-ups and reveals who she wants to face [Exclusive]

On the 9th of July episode of SmackDown, NXT's Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their main roster debut, defeating the Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina. It was also announced that NXT star Toni Storm would join the blue brand.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella shared her thoughts in an interview with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino on the NXT call-ups to SmackDown.

"It's really cool, you know. I was just thinking earlier, I don't know if we have had a proper draft or people getting called up since 2016, the original draft when they did the brand split. You know, there are a few people who have trickled in here and there on both sides but to have this new crop coming up is really cool, and it's really exciting. It's great for the division, well new and fresh match-ups, and it's a fresh coat of paint for the characters that are already established here on SmackDown. It's an opportunity to have new storylines. I'm really excited and I never get upset with more people coming in. I think the more, the merrier, the better. And I think it's great for new opportunities for everyone," Carmella said.

Carmella reveals who she wants to face

In the same interview, Carmella expressed her desire to face Toni Storm.

"Oh I want to get in the ring with Toni Storm. I mean I've been seeing her wear some leopard prints. I'm like, 'Uh-huh girl. That's mine!' (laughs)"

Carmella herself debuted on SmackDown as an NXT call-up as part of the brand split in 2016. At the time of the interview with Sportskeeda, Carmella was scheduled to face Bianca Belair in a rematch for the Smackdown Women's Championship and Toni Storm was yet to make her debut. Now that Carmella has lost her match and Toni has made her debut, could they cross paths in the coming few weeks on SmackDown?

