Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart pin top Champions on SmackDown debut

SmackDown just got some much-needed help as both Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their official SmackDown debuts. The newest faces of the blue brand defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina in non-title action.

This means the duo have presumably earned a future shot at the WWE Women's Tag belts. When that will happen, however, is still unknown.

The champions have been feuding with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke on RAW. With depth issues across both brands, however, SmackDown needed Nattie and Tamina back on Friday nights. Unluckily for them, they fell prey to a hungry young duo in Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox.

Reports surfaced within the last few months that said that some NXT call-ups would be joining the main roster this summer. With Bayley's injury also cutting into the depth on the blue brand, reinforcements were needed even more for SmackDown.

A quick start on SmackDown for Shotzi and Nox

WWE referred to Friday night's newest duo simply as Shotzi and Nox. Shotzi Blackheart kept her signature tank and shot a missile at the Champs. Blackheart has already won tag team gold in NXT alongside Ember Moon.

Nox had returned as soon as three days ago at NXT The Great American Bash. She picked up her feud with Candice LeRae, the person who put her on the shelf in storyline.

Zelina Vega was the first addition to SmackDown as she returned to WWE on last week's show. With Shotzi and Nox now joining, it looks like the tide is changing for the blue brand's female roster.

A severe injury to Bayley also forced a change to the Women's Money in the Bank match. Liv Morgan was later named a participant, but that still leaves two open spots to fill.

