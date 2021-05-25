WWE planning multiple call-ups for RAW and SmackDown - Reports

During SmackDown last week, the WWE Universe witnessed the call-up of Rik Boogz (Eric Bugenhagen) as he accompanied Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring playing the Japanese star's entrance music on guitar. If the latest reports are any indication, this is just the beginning.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE is currently planning for "multiple" call-ups from both NXT and NXT UK in the coming weeks.

Sapp noted there has been speculation among talent in the black and gold brand over the past few weeks regarding who may or may not be called up to the WWE main roster soon.

It certainly sounds like WWE is planning to freshen up their RAW and SmackDown rosters before the company hits the road again in July.

The next few episodes of NXT and NXT UK could determine the potential WWE main roster call-ups

The main question now is how many superstars from NXT and NXT UK will be called up to the WWE main roster?

Fightful was unable to confirm how many call-ups are currently planned. But the fact that they are thinking of adding names to both rosters, you have to believe that there's probably going to be a decent amount of talent.

All eyes should be on tomorrow night's NXT title match between Finn Balor and Karrion Kross. Depending on the outcome of that match, we could potentially see one of those men heading to the main roster.

Finn Balor is no stranger to the WWE main roster, but Karrion Kross and Scarlett would be a fresh act that hasn't been seen on RAW or SmackDown before. Their entrance in itself is probably something Vince McMahon would fall in love with.

The next several weeks of television from NXT and NXT UK might be telling as it pertains to future WWE call-ups this summer.

What are your thoughts on WWE's plans for multiple call-ups to RAW and SmackDown? Which NXT talent would you like to see come to the main roster? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.