Carmelo Hayes’ Battle Royal victory criticized, WWE veteran details major name who should have won instead (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo disapproves of Carmelo Hayes winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The rookie outlasted several other stars to win the prestigious matchup.

Carmelo and Andrade were the last two men in the Battle Royal. However, Hayes prevailed as he eliminated Andrade last for the win. The match featured several other stars, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, Otis, Chad Gable, Karrion Kross, The Miz, and many more, all keen to win the Battle Royal.

On a recent episode of BroDown with Mac Davis, Russo detailed that WWE should have blocked the win for a returning star like Rusev or Aleister Black. He felt Carmelo Hayes had no momentum because of his bad booking heading into the match. He felt this win wouldn't do anything for Hayes.

"This is the stuff that I mean. My God, bro, if you want to put somebody over in this, you should've had Miro or you should've had Aleister Black. You should have had somebody new. But they do this all the time. They beat somebody to death, and then they give him what they think is a big win, and they think you forgot all the losses before that. Carmelo Hayes means nothing because of the way they booked him." [From 11:25 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Carmelo can use the momentum from this win to push himself to the top of the WWE roster.

