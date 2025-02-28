Carmelo Hayes breaks character; sends a message to John Cena

Carmelo Hayes recently broke character to send a message to his fellow Massachusetts native WWE legend John Cena. Melo is from Framingham, which is about an hour away from Cena's hometown of West Newbury.

Ad

The Cenation Leader is set to end his in-ring career at the end of 2025 and is in the early part of his farewell tour. He is set to compete at Elimination Chamber: Toronto to earn a title shot for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

As one of the top young stars on the main roster, Hayes appreciates the time and effort Cena has put in since returning for his farewell tour despite being a heel.

Ad

Trending

"He’s somebody that's, if you look at the landscape of our locker room right now, we’re very fortunate. We have a lot of heavy hitters that (have) been around the block. Cena’s just one of those guys that has just done it all. So, I mean, it’s very cool just being in his presence."

Ad

The Thriller from New England told Muscle and Fitness the importance of having one of the greatest stars ever in the locker room.

"It’s very cool to just pick his brain a little bit here and there and see what he’s thinking, what he’s going through. Man, like he’s earned this. He’s earned this story. He’s earned this kind of ‘go home’ for himself and this farewell for himself. … He’s one of the biggest stars ever to come out of the WWE," Hayes said. [H/T Muscle and Fitness]

Ad

Ad

While John Cena will be at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Carmelo Hayes is on the sidelines, waiting to showcase himself more.

Carmelo Hayes wants to face John Cena

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae during Royal Rumble weekend, Carmelo Hayes expressed his desire to have a match against John Cena.

As a child growing up in New England, Hayes looked up to Cena but now sees him as a future opponent.

Ad

"John Cena, like I said when I was a kid, superhero, you know what I mean, to all of us, and it would be a dream come true. But now we’re on the same level as far as we both work for the WWE. We’re both on the main roster and now he’s an enemy, now he’s a threat, now he’s the opposition. So all that fandom goes completely out the window. John Cena, actually I can see you and I will see you either tomorrow or one day in the future," Hayes said. [3:11 - 3:37]

Ad

Cena's WWE farewell tour includes only a limited number of dates and matches. It will be interesting to see if he clashes with Carmelo Hayes later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback