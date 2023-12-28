Carmelo Hayes breaks silence after major WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently broke his silence after a major announcement by the Stamford-based promotion.

Hayes is slowly migrating from NXT to the main roster. The developmental star recently got an opportunity to participate in the Number One Contender's Tournament to determine the challenger for Logan Paul's United States Championship. He first wrestled Grayson Waller and emerged victorious.

However, in the semifinals, the former NXT Champion locked horns with Kevin Owens but failed to secure the victory this time. Owens will now face Santos Escobar in the finals.

Carmelo Hayes recently took to Twitter to break his silence after WWE announced that his match against Ilja Dragunov at No Mercy has won the developmental show's Match of the Year award. Hayes wrote that they only showed up to work and ended up winning the award.

You can check out his tweet below:

"We just showed up to work and now it’s NXT Match Of The Year. Let’s talk about it," Hayes tweeted.

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens praised Carmelo Hayes' in-ring talent

After their match at SmackDown, Kevin Owens gave a backstage interview to Kayla Braxton. KO hailed Carmelo Hayes as a fantastic professional wrestler and believes he will get to wrestle with him again in the future.

"Look Carmelo Hayes is a fantastic professional wrestler. Let me say this. And you remember when he told me that I wasn't gonna little bro him? You were right there with me. I still don't know what that means. I don't know if I little bro'd him in this match. Didn't feel like it. Felt like, if anything, he was little bro-ing me. Really gave me a run for my money. Carmelo, I'm sure we'll see each other soon again, and again, and again for a really long time."

Fans believe Hayes is ready to be a full-time main roster star and should compete for a major title soon. What WWE has planned for his future remains to be seen.

Do you want to see Carmelo more on WWE's main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.