"Really gave me a run for my money" - Kevin Owens teases future encounters with 29-year-old WWE star

WWE star Kevin Owens was highly impressed by Carmelo Hayes during their match this week on SmackDown.

KO met Hayes in the semi-finals of the United States Championship match. The two men put on a stellar fight, much to the enjoyment of the fans. Hayes put on a brave fight but finally fell to a Stunner from the former Universal Champion.

Kayla Braxton caught up with Owens after SmackDown. KO detailed that the 29-year-old star took him to his limits during their match. He claimed that Carmelo was a talented athlete and had a bright future in the business. Kevin Owens even predicted that they would cross paths again in the future.

"Look Carmelo Hayes is a fanstastic professional wrestler. Let me say this. And you remember when he told me that I wasn't gonna little bro him? You were right there with me. I still don't know what that means. I don't know if I little bro'd him in this match. Didn't feel like it. Felt like, if anything, he was little bro-ing me. Really gave me a run for my money. Carmelo, I'm sure we'll see each other soon again, and again, and again for a really long time." [From 0:15 - 0:47]

Kevin Owens is now focused on Logan Paul

During the same conversation, Kevin Owens detailed that he was going to take the United States Championship from Logan Paul soon. Owens felt that the social media sensation was disrespecting the title, and he wanted to restore the prestige of the belt.

"You know what he's been doing with the US Title since he's won it? Just repulsive, just gross. He's a man of very low moral fiber, right? I can't wait to take that title back, put it in my bathtub, and I'm not gonna take a bath with it. I'm just gonna put so much Clorox, hand sanitizer, whatever is needed to clean that thing. Then I'll take it and will restore the prestige it deserves, and that's about it," KO said.

Owens will now face Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship tournament at SmackDown New Year's Revolution on January 5. The winner of that match will challenge Logan for the US title.

