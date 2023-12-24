Popular WWE star takes a dig at Logan Paul; calls him a "man of very low moral fiber"

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens did not mince words when asked about the current United States Champion Logan Paul.

The Maverick won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel earlier this year. A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, Logan announced that there would be a United States Championship Tournament to decide his next challenger.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with Kevin Owens during an exclusive interview after SmackDown. The Prizefighter made it clear that Logan Paul has been doing repulsive things with the United States Championship since he won it. Owens claimed after winning the title, he would clean it thoroughly before restoring its glory and prestige.

"Once I go through Santos [Escobar], the ultimate face to punch, Logan Paul. You know what he's been doing with the US Title since he's won it? Just repulsive, just gross. He's a man of very low moral fiber, right? I can't wait to take that title back, put it in my bathtub, and I'm not gonna take a bath with it. I'm just gonna put so much Clorox, hand sanitizer, whatever is needed to clean that thing. Then I'll take it and will restore the prestige it deserves, and that's about it. That's my plan," Kevin Owens said. [0:59 - 1:46]

You can watch the full video below:

Logan Paul has not defended the United States Championship yet

Logan Paul put on a stellar match against Rey Mysterio at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event. In fact, the Maverick even saved the masked luchador from a serious injury as he swooped down to catch Rey while he was doing a backflip, preventing The Master of the 619 from falling neck-first.

However, Logan has not defended the United States Championship since that night. Given his schedule outside WWE, it seems difficult for the social media sensation to be a regular feature on the Stamford-based company's weekly programming.

In the United States Championship Tournament, Kevin Owens will now face Santos Escobar in the finals to decide the number one contender for Logan's title. It will be interesting to see if this new challenger can take away the title from the Maverick during their matchup.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul's title reign? Sound off in the comments section below!

