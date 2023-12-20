Logan Paul to lose the United States Championship in his first defense at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Analyzing the chances

Logan Paul could see his first United States Championship challenger at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2024 event. While he has impressed fans and professionals with his in-ring skills, his schedule as a champion may not cut it on the Road to WrestleMania.

Logan Paul won the United States Championship after defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. He hasn't defended the title since then, but a US title tournament is underway on SmackDown. It's possible that the winner of the eventual contest could fight for the title at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 against the champion, and a new one might just be crowned.

As mentioned above, Logan hasn't defended the title since winning it 45 days ago. If he defends it at next month's Premium Live Event, it would mark the 75th-80th day the title was stagnant. Paul's schedule as a part-timer might be why he could drop the title next month.

WWE already has two part-time champions, one of them being Roman Reigns. An absent champion wouldn't look good for the company and the championship heading into WrestleMania 40. While it's expected that The Tribal Chief will become more active in the lead-up to The Show of Shows, there are no guarantees for Logan.

Logan could also have a rematch for the title at next year's Showcase of the Immortals. This way, he could focus on talking about WrestleMania and promote another up-and-coming star.

What could Logan Paul do if he lost at WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

Logan put up an impressive performance at Crown Jewel

If The Maverick loses at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, it's not something he should worry about. He showcased that he can deliver exciting matches and bring an audience to the product.

Logan could target another title in the company, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Jake Paul, Logan's brother, previously expressed his desire to join his brother in the company and be tag team partners.

Interestingly, Logan Paul also stated that he wasn't done trying to become a World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. He previously fought Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, but with more experience under his belt, he could put a tougher performance against them.

Who are the candidates to face Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024?

Eight superstars competed in the US title tournament. The first round saw Santos Escobar defeat Dragon Lee, Bobby Lashley defeat Karrion Kross, Carmelo Hayes defeat Grayson Waller, and Kevin Owens defeat Austin Theory. The semifinals will be aired on the December 22, 2023, SmackDown episode, while the finals will be on January 4, 2024.

It would be interesting to see what eventually happens with Logan Paul's run in WWE.