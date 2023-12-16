"Count your days Logan Paul" - WWE Universe is convinced 29-year-old debutant will become a major star on SmackDown

The WWE Universe is head over heels with a 29-year-old star's debut on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. His main roster has created buzz for Logan Paul to watch out his back for his United States Championship.

The star in question is Carmelo Hayes, who is a one-time Cruiserweight Champion, a two-time North American Champion, and a one-time NXT Champion. Earlier in June 2023, the star appeared on RAW and faced The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

However, last night, he finally made his way to the blue brand show as he set his eyes on the coveted US title held by The Maverick. Hayes participated in the first round of the tournament to determine a potential challenger to face Paul for his title in the future.

The 29-year-old star collided against Grayson Waller and, following a nail-biting encounter, secured his spot for next week's SmackDown. The former North American Champion will face Kevin Owens in the United States title contender's tournament semifinals.

Following Carmelo Hayes' game-changing bout, the WWE Universe is convinced that he will soon become a headliner for the blue brand, and the future of the industry is bright at the hands of the 29-year-old.

Since the former NXT Champion secured his place for the next round of the tournament, fans have put Logan Paul on notice, stating someday Hayes might be the one to dethrone the champion.

Trick Williams sent a message to Carmelo Hayes after WWE SmackDown

Williams and Hayes have had each other's back for a long time despite the ongoing tension on NXT TV. However, the two men never shy away from showing love and respect to each other.

As mentioned above, the 29-year-old star gave a flawless performance and was a show-stopper during his bout against The Aussie Icon. Trick Williams took to Twitter to send a three-word message to the former NXT Champion following his debut match on WWE SmackDown.

"That’s my dawg #HIM," Williams wrote.

It will be exciting to see Hayes and Owens push each other to the limits to advance to the final round of the US title tournament to face Logan Paul.

