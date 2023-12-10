Major WWE star puts Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on notice; intends to become world champion

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul reveals his intent to become a world champion.

Paul made his in-ring debut last year. He has since competed in several matches, including an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship one against Roman Reigns. The Maverick recently defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to capture the United States Championship, his first title since joining the Stamford-based company.

In a recent interview with Jazzy's World TV, the 28-year-old addressed his WWE run, disclosing that he sees himself becoming a world champion, seemingly putting The Tribal Chief and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on notice.

"It's an amazing company to work for. I'm proud to be an employee. And to be honest with you, when I do something I wanna be the best at it. So, I don't see myself being anything less than world champ one day," he said. [3:50 - 4:01]

Logan Paul says John Cena is the GOAT in WWE

During the same interview with Jazzy's World TV, Logan Paul was asked about his top five superstars in the Stamford-based company's history. The United States Champion chose John Cena as the greatest of all time.

The Maverick surprisingly included himself and the NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in his list.

"Always a tough question. I have to go with John Cena. John Cena for me is the GOAT for sure. Probably The Rock. Actually, no, never mind. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hulk Hogan, real legend, started all of it. Me, of course. And best for last, gotta be Dominik Mysterio," he said. [9:16 - 9:39]

