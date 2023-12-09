3 reasons why Santos Escobar should dethrone Logan Paul as United States Champion

Santos Escobar, rather inadvertently, had helped Logan Paul win the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. The former Latino World Order member put a pair of brass knuckles inside the ring for the Maverick to hit Rey Mysterio with and capture the title.

Escobar turned heel on his mentor the following week on Friday Night SmackDown. The 39-year-old star injured Rey Mysterio’s knee by crushing it between the steel steps. He also turned his back on former Legado Del Fantasma members Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion was announced as part of the United States Championship Invitational tournament by current champion Logan Paul. He defeated Dragon Lee in the first round of the tournament tonight on WWE SmackDown.

That being said, let’s look at three reasons why Santos Escobar should dethrone Logan Paul as United States Champion:

#3. Santos Escobar needs to win first main roster title

Santos Escobar won the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament in 2020. He defeated current WWE writer Drake Maverick (formerly Rockstar Spud) in the finals to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

The former El Hijo del Fantasma is championship material and it’s only a matter of time before he claims his first title on the main roster. The United States Championship tournament is his ticket to dethrone Logan Paul for the title.

#2. To facilitate a potential face turn for Logan Paul

Logan Paul has been a heel for a good portion of his WWE run thus far. The only time he played babyface was during his feud with The Miz in the lead-up to SummerSlam 2022, as well as his title program with Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

The Maverick is a natural heel and knows how to work the WWE Universe inside the squared circle. Having said that, he is bound to turn babyface at some point, and Santos Escobar can potentially facilitate that face run by taking the title from The Social Media Megastar.

#1. Unfinished story over the United States Title

Before the whole drama with Rey Mysterio winning the US Title, it is pertinent to note that Santos Escobar was supposed to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship on SmackDown in August. Unfortunately, he was attacked by Theory before the match. Rey Mysterio replaced his protégé and defeated Theory for the title.

Escobar also failed to beat Rey for the title in their title match on the September 29, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. This pent-up aggression over not being able to win the title most probably released itself in the form of the assault on the Hall of Famer several weeks ago on the blue brand.

