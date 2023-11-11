3 possible reasons for Santos Escobar's heel turn on SmackDown

Santos Escobar finally turned heel on SmackDown. The Legado Del Fantasma leader attacked Rey Mysterio after the Hall of Famer shoved him during a segment on the blue brand. Escobar attacked Rey from behind, before injuring his leg by kicking it in the center of the steel steps.

Zelina Vega tried to calm Escobar down, but he simply walked away. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro then arrived to check on Rey Mysterio. Backstage, Cathy Kelley caught up with Escobar and asked him to explain his actions.

“Rey had it coming,” Escobar said.

Let’s take a look at three possible reasons for Santos Escobar’s heel turn on SmackDown:

#3. Frustration over not winning the U.S. title

Santos Escobar was originally scheduled to face Austin Theory for the United States Championship on the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown, but was taken out by the champion before the match. Rey Mysterio replaced his protégé, and ended up winning the title.

Escobar would later face Rey for the title, but would fail to beat his mentor for the blue brand’s mid-card title. The frustration of not being able to beat his mentor for the title might’ve forced Escobar to turn heel on Rey Mysterio tonight.

#2. Carlito’s arrival

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were taken out by Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in the lead-up to Fastlane 2023. Carlito made his return to join the Latino World Order against Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins at the October 7th premium live event.

Carlito’s friendship with Rey Mysterio goes back a long way. The pair worked together after the Caribbean Cool arrived in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Escobar might’ve been jealous of the friendship, and took out Rey because of his jealousy.

#1. Major accusation against Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar was inadvertently responsible for costing Rey Mysterio the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion put the brass knuckles inside the ring, and they ended up being used by Logan Paul to steal the win.

Carlito opened his promo tonight by accusing Escobar of costing Rey his title. The former Intercontinental Champion claimed Escobar intentionally put the brass rings for Logan Paul to use. Escobar would eventually attack Carlito after his heel turn.

WWE announced that Rey Mysterio was taken to a medical facility following Escobar’s attack. It remains to be seen if the Hall of Famer will be cleared for action next week on the blue brand.

