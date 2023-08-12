Rey Mysterio becomes only the second WWE Superstar to win the US title after Hall of Fame induction

Rey Mysterio has joined a former WWE Champion in a special list after winning the US title tonight.

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Mysterio defeated Austin Theory to win the US title for the third time in his career. After the massive win, the LWO members came out to celebrate with the veteran.

As per Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter, Rey Mysterio is now the second WWE Superstar in history to have won the US title after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"New US Champion @reymysterio is the 10th Superstar to win a championship after previously being inducted into the @WWE Hall of Fame. Other than Rey, the only other inducted Hall of Famer to win the #WWE #USTitle was @BretHart in 2010. #SmackDown"

Mysterio made his WWE debut way back in 2002. He quickly established himself as a popular star on SmackDown. His biggest moment came at WrestleMania 22 in 2006 where he won the World Heavyweight title in a Triple Threat match.

Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. He went on to defeat his son Dominik at The Show of Shows. Fans are quite excited to witness the WWE legend's current run with the prestigious US title.

Drop your reactions to Rey Mysterio's US title win on SmackDown!

