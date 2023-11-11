Former champion sends a 4-word message when asked why he turned heel & attacked Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio opened the show on SmackDown tonight with LWO and spoke a bit about his United States Championship loss to Logan Paul. However, things would soon break down after the first match, leading to a heel turn. The former champion who turned heel broke his silence.

It was none other than Santos Escobar. Carlito came out in the opening segment of SmackDown right before his match against Bobby Lashley and pointed out that it wasn't Logan Paul who needed to be blamed but Santos Escobar because he left the brass knuckles back in the ring.

After Rey Mysterio saved Carlito from a post-match beatdown while Escobar watched, the former Cruiserweight Champion attacked the Hall of Famer and turned heel.

Cathy Kelley tried to catch up with Santos Escobar to ask why he turned on Rey Mysterio, and he said four words: "Rey had it coming."

Soon after, Rey was sent to a local medical facility while a heartbroken Zelina Vega had to deal with the fallout of what happened.

From the look, LWO will still be together, but one member less. Escobar was considered the biggest future star in the faction.

