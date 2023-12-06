Randy Orton details how a match between him and current champion would play out

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently spoke about discussing and putting matches together before the actual encounter.

The Apex Predator returned to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series 2023 after spending close to two years on the sidelines after back surgery. He returned as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes in the Men's WarGames Match and helped the babyfaces win the brutal match against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Randy spoke with Logan Paul this week on the latter's IMPAULSIVE podcast. He mentioned that earlier, the star would rarely discuss spots that were part of matches. He felt that it was hard to enjoy the moment if all the details were too laid out.

"It's weird talking about putting matches together. Back in the day, we would never be sitting here talking to each other, talking about how we put sh*t together. But, when you have so many things you're thinking about ahead of time, like all those things with Rey [Mysterio], you had them burned in, it's hard to kind of being in the moment," Randy Orton said. [10:07 - 10:26]

Randy also explained to the current United States Champion how he would work a match on the fly. He mentioned that his way of working helped him create moments by taking cues from the emotions of the fans.

"If you go out there, if you and me went out there and we had nothing laid out except for kind of, you know, a beginning, a middle, and an end, there'd be a lot of gaps to fill. There'd be plenty of time to be in the moment. For me, not having all these spots to remember, it gives you the ability to be in the moment, to be out there and actually listen to the people," Randy Orton said. [10:07 - 10:52]

You can watch the full podcast below:

Randy Orton is a part of the SmackDown roster

This past Friday, Randy Orton made it clear that there is still some unfinished business between him and The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso launched a 2-on-1 attack on him, but The Viper repelled them both with some help from LA Knight. Later, Randy signed the contract to become a member of the SmackDown roster.

It will be interesting to see if this tussle with The Bloodline leads The Legend Killer to Roman Reigns.

