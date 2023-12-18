26-year-old reveals he wants to reunite with Logan Paul in WWE

A 26-year-old has disclosed that they would like to reunite with Logan Paul in WWE.

The popular YouTuber did the unthinkable last month at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He challenged Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship and was able to pull off the upset under controversial circumstances.

Former Latino World Order member Santos Escobar inadvertently betrayed Rey Mysterio and left brass knuckles on the ring apron. Paul spotted them and bashed Mysterio in the face to capture the title. There is currently a tournament underway on SmackDown to determine Paul's first challenger for the United States Championship.

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Jake Paul revealed that he wants to reunite with his brother in WWE. He noted that his brother is a "dog" in the promotion, and has no interest in going up against him. Jake Paul appeared in the promotion at Crown Jewel 2022 to support his brother during his title match against Roman Reigns.

"Man, I'm trying to be on his team. I don't want to go up against him. He's a dog in WWE. I'm trying to be his tag team partner," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Logan Paul reveals he wants to be as hated as WWE star Dominik Mysterio

Logan Paul has shared his admiration for The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and how the former NXT North American Champion is able to get the entire WWE Universe to hate him.

In a recent interview on The Stephen A. Smith show, Logan Paul was asked who he admires in the promotion. The 28-year-old disclosed that he admires Dominik Mysterio for the reaction he gets from the crowd and added that he wants to get the fans to hate him that much as well.

"Dom puts the mic up to his mouth and he can't get a word out because everyone in every single arena around the country, around the world is booing him. He cannot speak, he cannot cut promos. That's where I want to be. I want to be so hated that I can't talk when I enter the venue." [From 11:27 to 12:03]

Logan Paul won the United States Championship on November 4 at Crown Jewel but has not defended the title yet. It will be fascinating to see which superstar emerges victorious in the United States Championship tournament on SmackDown and earns a title opportunity against Logan Paul down the line.

