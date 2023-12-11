WWE US Title Tournament 2023: Full line-up and predictions

WWE US Title Tournament 2023 will see its second round go down on the December 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The winner will earn a shot at the United States Champion Logan Paul, presumably at Royal Rumble 2024.

The current line-up of the WWE US Title Tournament 2023 features Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, and Bobby Lashley. Escobar and Lashley defeated Dragon Lee and Karrion Kross, respectively, in the first round last Friday on SmackDown.

They will face each other in the semi-final on a future episode of the blue brand. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will see Kevin Owens go head-to-head with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller square off against Carmelo Hayes.

The winner of these two rounds will square against each other, with the victor taking on the winner of the other semi-final between Lashley and Escobar. Now that we’ve established the line-up, let’s predict the winners.

Kevin Owens is expected to go over in his match against Austin Theory. The Prizefighter has a history with Logan Paul, having hit him with the stunner in the past. Plus, his advancement into the next round will only make the tournament interesting.

Carmelo Hayes will (most likely) come out as the winner of the match between him and Grayson Waller. The former NXT North American Champion knows a thing or two about mid-card titles. Waller and Theory can potentially return to their tag team run after a brief run in the WWE US Title Tournament 2023.

Predicting the finalists in the WWE US Title Tournament 2023

The final of the WWE US Title Tournament is expected to take place in the lead-up to Royal Rumble 2024. Fans might see Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens in the final round to determine the next challenger to United States Champion Logan Paul.

Both Lashley and Owens are former United States Champions. WWE doesn’t like to do heel versus heel often so there are chances of a heel Lashley taking on a babyface Owens in the final of the United States Championship number one contendership tournament.

