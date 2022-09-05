Carmelo Hayes defeats former Champion in hard-fought battle at NXT World’s Collide

The North American Championship match kicked off NXT World's Collide this afternoon as Carmelo Hayes put his title on the line against Ricochet.

Tuesday night on WWE NXT 2.0, Ricochet confronted Carmelo Hayes at the conclusion of the show to challenge him for the North American Championship, and the WWE Universe has been buzzing about this matchup ever since.

The match didn't disappoint as Hayes and Ricochet put on a contest that will be hard for the rest of the roster to follow. The finish of the match saw Ricochet attempt a shooting star press, but Hayes moved and rolled him up in a small package to retain his championship.

How long before Carmelo Hayes gets called up to the WWE main roster?

Hayes is in the middle of his second reign as NXT North American Champion. It's been said that he's one of Shawn Michaels' favorite wrestlers currently on the multi-colored brand.

But Hayes' talent can't be contained in NXT forever. You have to believe at some point that Carmelo will get the call-up to either RAW or SmackDown to showcase his skills on WWE's main stage. When will this happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Hayes defeating Ricochet to retain the NXT North American Championship? How much longer do you think Hayes will be in NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

