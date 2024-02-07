Carmelo Hayes explains his betrayal of Trick Williams at WWE NXT: Vengeance Day; makes heartbreaking confession

Carmelo Hayes has finally explained why he betrayed Trick Williams at NXT: Vengeance Day.

For the past couple of years, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams have stood by each other like brothers. The latter was instrumental in Melo's first two reigns as NXT North American Champion.

Williams also stood by Hayes' side during his reign as NXT Champion. However, in recent months, Williams gained popularity and became a top star. This upset Hayes, who took his chance and attacked Williams after his title match against Ilja Dragunov at NXT: Vengeance Day.

Tonight on NXT, Hayes kicked off the show in front of a hostile crowd. Instead of explaining his actions at NXT: Vengeance Day, he just walked away after saying, "Not yet."

However, Hayes came back later in the night to explain his actions. He said he was not jealous of Trick, but since Trick betrayed him by going after his NXT Championship, he had to do something about it.

He then admitted that he had ambushed Trick several months ago. Hayes then reminded Williams of his place as his hype man and stated that's all he will be in his life.

Carmelo Hayes's promo was filled with a lot of animosity tonight. We will have to wait and see how Trick Williams responds.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

