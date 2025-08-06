  • home icon
  • Carmelo Hayes fires shots at WWE amid recent hiatus

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 06, 2025 20:41 GMT
Carmelo Hayes (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes fired shots at the Stamford-based promotion in his recent social media update. The SmackDown star did not make it to the SummerSlam match card and has been away from the squared circle since July 18.

The former NXT Champion joined the blue brand in 2024 with a lot of promise, considering his impressive work in the company's developmental brand. Unfortunately, his booking on the main roster has been highly inconsistent. Although he has wrestled several top stars, Hayes has yet to be involved in any significant long-term storyline.

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to his X/Twitter account to post a fan-made video highlighting Carmelo's memorable moments and impressive moveset. Hayes took a dig at WWE for not using him properly by asking the global juggernaut to provide him with an opportunity to shine.

"Pass me the ball @WWE," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Carmelo Hayes teases massive WWE championship match

Carmelo Hayes recently teased going after the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio won the coveted IC Title at WrestleMania 41. He has held the gold ever since. The 28-year-old's most recent championship defense was against former WWE Champion AJ Styles last weekend at SummerSlam.

After Mysterio's win at the premium live event, WWE shared a post on its official X/Twitter account to note that "Dirty" Dom was still the Intercontinental Champion. Carmelo Hayes hinted that he had his sights on the title as he responded to the post with a short two-word message.

The 2025 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner insinuated that the RAW star was the champion only for the time being.

"For now," Hayes wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Earlier this week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio defeated Dragon Lee in a singles contest. However, after the bout, AJ Styles showed up and attacked the member of The Judgment Day looking to take out the luchador after the win. The Phenomenal One is likely to continue with his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship despite his SummerSlam loss.

Ankit Verma

