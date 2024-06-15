  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Carmelo Hayes
  • Carmelo Hayes has four-word message after making bold prediction on WWE SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes has four-word message after making bold prediction on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jun 15, 2024 02:36 GMT
Carmelo Hayes
Carmelo Hayes is a former NXT Champion (Image source: WWE's website)

Carmelo Hayes had a message for the fans on social media. This came after he made a bold prediction on WWE SmackDown.

Since his debut in NXT, Hayes has been at the top of his game. His charisma and in-ring skills alone saw him win the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Championship. His consistent in-ring performances got him drafted to SmackDown this year.

Since arriving on the blue brand, Melo has never lacked confidence and has shown he isn't afraid to fight with anyone. For the last few weeks, he has been trying to get inside LA Knight's head. This resulted in a match last week, which Knight won.

also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on SmackDown, Hayes again mocked Knight for showing up at Logan Paul's house to take a swim before claiming that he would win the Money in the Bank this year. Following this segment, he took to social media to send a message to the fans.

"Melo In The Bank," Hayes wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

It remains to be seen if Carmelo Hayes will keep his word and win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी