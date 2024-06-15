Carmelo Hayes has four-word message after making bold prediction on WWE SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes had a message for the fans on social media. This came after he made a bold prediction on WWE SmackDown.

Since his debut in NXT, Hayes has been at the top of his game. His charisma and in-ring skills alone saw him win the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Championship. His consistent in-ring performances got him drafted to SmackDown this year.

Since arriving on the blue brand, Melo has never lacked confidence and has shown he isn't afraid to fight with anyone. For the last few weeks, he has been trying to get inside LA Knight's head. This resulted in a match last week, which Knight won.

Tonight on SmackDown, Hayes again mocked Knight for showing up at Logan Paul's house to take a swim before claiming that he would win the Money in the Bank this year. Following this segment, he took to social media to send a message to the fans.

"Melo In The Bank," Hayes wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

It remains to be seen if Carmelo Hayes will keep his word and win the Money in the Bank briefcase.