Carmelo Hayes makes plea after successful first official day as WWE SmackDown superstar

Carmelo Hayes has asked a very important question after getting drafted to SmackDown in the 2024 WWE Draft.

Hayes was the blue brand's second pick of the first round, which was a bold move considering the number of top stars still available. He made a statement immediately by challenging Cody Rhodes in a non-title match.

The former NXT champion looked good and made it tough for the Undisputed WWE champion in the main event. Hayes might have lost to Rhodes, but he proved he belonged on the main roster.

In a post on his official X account, Carmelo Hayes pleaded with the WWE Universe to share which superstar he should face next.

"Now that #SmackDown is officially my new home, who should I shoot my shot against next?#TakesShotsToMakeShots," Hayes wrote.

Hayes will have plenty of options following the first night of the WWE draft. He can start building his resume by going after superstars on SmackDown. He already has a win over Grayson Waller on the main roster, but lost to Austin Theory, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes.

The United States Championship doesn't have a No. 1 contender for now, while Rhodes already has a challenger for Backlash France in AJ Styles.

Carmelo Hayes sends message following loss to Cody Rhodes

Carmelo Hayes was not disappointed that he lost to Cody Rhodes last Friday on SmackDown. Hayes was happy with his performance against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion because it showed everyone that he could take on anyone in the blue brand.

"I went into this thing, win or loss, I wanted to make that statement. At the end of the day, I know I'm destined for greatness. Going against a guy like Cody Rhodes, WWE champ for a reason. I might not have made it through. I might not have beat Cody Rhodes but I shot from the low go and I hit rim on that. They could've picked anybody, there's a room full of them, but came and they picked me second in the first round because they know that Carmelo Hayes is Him," Hayes said.

Hayes spent almost three years in NXT, winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, NXT North American Championship, and NXT Championship during his stint there.

