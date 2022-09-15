Create

Former Champion teases move to WWE's main roster following loss to Roman Reigns' stablemate

Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa recently moved up to the main roster
Modified Sep 15, 2022

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently teased a move up to the company's main roster after his recent loss against Roman Reigns' cousin, Solo Sikoa.

This past Tuesday, Melo lost the NXT North American Championship to Sikoa after having held the belt for over 100 days. Whilst NXT has a big platform, WWE's third brand is minute in size compared to that of RAW and SmackDown. So, with no championship over his shoulder anymore, a move up to either the red or blue brand may be in his future.

After his loss, the 28-year-old star took to social media as he tweeted out a photo of himself holding up the peace symbol, possibly saying goodbye to NXT.

Check out his Twitter post below:

Whether he stays in NXT for the time being or moves up to WWE's main roster, it cannot be denied that wherever Carmelo Hayes performs, eyes follow, as he is one of the most exciting young stars in the business today.

Roman Reigns' cousin has added more gold to The Bloodline

With Solo Sikoa now the new NXT North American Champion, WWE's most dominant faction in recent memory, The Bloodline, has even more titles to add to their trophy cabinet.

Accompanying the young Uce with gold are his brothers, The Usos, who currently hold both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles. The Bloodline's leader Roman Reigns sits atop both the group and the company as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

After defeating Carmelo Hayes this week, Solo Sikoa boasted about his accomplishments on social media, telling the WWE Universe that like his family members, he too has a title around his waist.

"Got my own" [H/T Twitter]
With even more gold added to the stable, fans are eagerly awaiting to see The Bloodline's newest member alongside his brothers this Friday on SmackDown as the new NXT North American Champion.

Is there even more gold awaiting Roman Reigns and The Bloodline? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

