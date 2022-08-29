Current WWE Superstar reacts to fan suggesting Velveteen Dream's return to the company

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes recently responded to a fan's claim that former star Velveteen Dream could return to WWE.

Velveteen Dream made his television debut on NXT in July 2016 in a losing effort to Austin Aries. He was with the promotion for six years until his release in May 2021. Since his release, Dream has been inactive on social media and in the ring. However, a recent post from the former North American Champion has sparked rumors about his return to the company.

Current NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes took to Twitter to share his frustration about not having a match at the upcoming NXT: Worlds Collide. Following the post, one fan responded to Hayes by suggesting that he could face Velveteen Dream. Hayes straight-up rejected that suggestion.

"Hell Nah," Hayes tweeted

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans reacted to Carmelo Hayes' response on a potential return for Velveteen Dream

The WWE Universe was glad that the 'A' Champion refused to wrestle the controversial Velventeen Dream.

Fans also posted memes about the tweet:

Fans also responded to the user reminding him of the controversy surrounding Dream and that he should not be supporting the star.

Minister Dwayne P @DP_RUwithme @HollyWoodMacc13 @Carmelo_WWE Ain’t no one dreaming of that dude and if you are, you should be thrown to the wolves @HollyWoodMacc13 @Carmelo_WWE Ain’t no one dreaming of that dude and if you are, you should be thrown to the wolves

Sxpreme @SxpremeDaGoat_1 @HollyWoodMacc13 @Carmelo_WWE Keep dreaming that guy should not come back @HollyWoodMacc13 @Carmelo_WWE Keep dreaming that guy should not come back

One fan also shared his dismay over Hayes not being a part of Worlds Collide. He also wished that WWE would announce a match on the upcoming episode of NXT.

Since Triple H took control of WWE's creative team, we have seen the return of several released superstars. Stars like Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, and Johnny Gargano, among others, have all made their comebacks.

It will be interesting to see which other superstars will return to the company in the near future.

What do you make of Carmelo Hayes' reaction to Dream's potential return? Let us know in the comments section below.

