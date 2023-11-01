Carmelo Hayes responds to accusations; says there's no proof of him blindsiding 29-year-old star on WWE show

The former two-time NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes came clean about the allegation that he was behind the attack on the 29-year-old star.

The name in question is Trick Williams, who was taken out by a mystery star on the last week of NXT. To determine Ilja Dragunov's next opponent for the NXT Championship, Williams was set to compete in a Fatal-Four-Way match on the October 17 edition of the former black-and-gold brand.

However, ahead of the bout, the 29-year-old star was taken out in the back by an unknown assailant and couldn't go through the match. As a result, the bout was turned into a triple threat, and Hayes emerged victorious.

While speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE NXT Champion was asked if he was the mystery man who attacked Trick Williams. Hayes shared that there's no proof of whether he attacked his partner on TV.

"Right. Why did I do it when there's no proof that I did it? What a crazy question I'm telling you, man, it feels like a witch hunt, it is crazy," Hayes said. [28:39 - 28:47]

The star straight up denied the accusations, stating he would never hurt his best friend, especially over a championship.

"I'm holding my ground on now. I'm staying on my business. You know, I mean, assume on that. And you know, people are going to get an apology. I would never do this on my boy. Especially not over a championship," Hayes added. [29:01 - 29:12]

Hints about Carmelo Hayes being the attacker of Trick Williams that WWE fans may have missed

Even though the 29-year-old assailant remains unknown, a segment on WWE NXT shows that Hayes can be a potential suspect.

Given that Trick Williams was added as a last-minute candidate for the Fatal-Four-Way match, there was obvious tension with Melo.

What most of the fans missed out on was when the assault happened on Williams, his on-screen best friend Carmelo Hayes was with him, and he threw away a chair when WWE officials arrived.

In a veiled hint during the show, Carmelo Hayes declared that he was "willing to put anyone down to end up back on top," suggesting that he may have seen Trick as the biggest threat in the contender's match and strategically eliminated him, given his close relationship with Williams.

Only time will tell if the former NXT Champion took out his friend Williams for a title spot once the latter star comments on the situation.

Do you think Carmelo Hayes attacked Trick Williams on WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

