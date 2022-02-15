Carmelo Hayes responds to reports on frustration on his NXT North American Championship reign

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on reports suggesting that he is frustrated with the lack of match time after winning the NXT North American Championship.

Carmelo Hayes burst onto the scene on WWE's developmental brand after winning the NXT Breakout Tournament at the tail end of the show's black-and-gold era. He would defeat Odyssey Jones in the final and win the opportunity to face Isiah "Swerve" Scott for the North American Title. He would then defeat "Swerve" and capture the title.

Recently, Ringside News published an article that stated Hayes' frustration with his lack of ring-time since capturing the championship. This prompted a response from the North American Champion, who assured fans that he has no frustration with his current standing in NXT.

"Not frustration at all. I’m the money fight. It’s a special occasion when I get in the ring." Hayes said

Hayes also defeated Roderick Strong on a recent edition of NXT to capture the Cruiserweight Title, unifying it with his own championship in the process. The Cruiserweight Title was retired following this.

Carmelo Hayes has beaten top talent in NXT

The current North American Champion has been on a tear since making his debut opposite Adam Cole in a losing effort.

In addition to his success in the Breakout Tournament and subsequent championship wins, the rising star also owns victories over the big names from NXT's previous era. He owns victories over the likes of Roderick Strong, Pete Dunne, and Johnny Gargano.

A few weeks ago, Carmelo even called out former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, inviting the New Day member down to the developmental show for a match, which Kingston has yet to agree to.

What do you think of Carmelo Hayes' run as North American Champion so far?

