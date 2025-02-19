Carmelo Hayes reveals why he’s looking for a new WWE finisher

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes is looking for a new finisher. The 30-year-old currently uses his 'Nothing But Net' leg drop from the top rope as a finishing maneuver.

The former NXT Champion joined the main roster last year and has continued to impress fans with his in-ring work. Hayes has been involved in several splendid matches against Andrade and Cody Rhodes on the blue brand.

On the latest episode of No Holds Barred, Carmelo Hayes pointed out that he has mastered his finisher. The SmackDown star noted that he had performed the maneuver over a hundred times. He claimed he had a wide variety of moves and was thus looking for a new finisher.

"People think it takes more out of me than it really does. I've perfected it. I understand exactly where I need to land so [that] I'm not taking the brunt of it. I understand how far I need... You know what I mean? I can hit it at any point. I've done it over a hundred times. So I mean, that's kind of what I'm going with. Now, I am playing with finding a different finish. Because I have a deep moveset that I can throw in there here and there. So, I'm looking into something else possibly," he said. [From 7:25 to 7:51]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Carmelo Hayes loses to Undisputed WWE Champion after RAW goes off the air

Carmelo Hayes had a dismal start to his 2025, failing to win a single match in January. However, the former NXT North American Champion has managed to turn the tide following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. After defeating Akira Tozawa on the February 7 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, he pinned R-Truth the following week.

After two successful outings, the SmackDown Superstar locked horns with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a dark match after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW went off the air. The American Nightmare emerged victorious in the contest, scoring his seventh consecutive win over Hayes.

Surprisingly, Carmelo Hayes did not compete in any of the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. It remains to be seen if WWE has any plans for the star heading into WrestleMania 41.

