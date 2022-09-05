Current WWE Champion sends a two-word message to Ricochet after their first time ever match up

The One and Only Ricochet challenged Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Worlds Collide.

The two superstars kickstarted the night and went back and forth for a little over 15 minutes. There were a few moments when it looked like the One and Only was going to get the win, but Hayes was saved by his friend Trick Williams.

Towards the end, Williams distracted the SmackDown superstar, thus giving Hayes some breathing space. This was just enough for Carmelo Hayes to dodge a diving moonsault and roll-up Ricochet for the pinfall victory.

Following the match, Carmelo Hayes took to Twitter to share his reaction to the match. The One and Only replied to the message with just one word.

"Ricochet tho….," Hayes tweeted.

Fans react to Carmelo's tweet mentioning Ricochet

This was the first time ever that the former Intercontinental Champion faced Melo. Their performance was showered with love and praise from fans.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans also wanted to see the two high-flyers have a rematch.

•daquan• @Legit_Rush can't wait for part two some time in the future @Carmelo_WWE You two absolutely KILLED itcan't wait for part two some time in the future @Carmelo_WWE You two absolutely KILLED it 🔥🔥 can't wait for part two some time in the future

Fans claimed this was the match of the night and appreciated their in-ring chemistry.

Steve @StevenHuizing @Carmelo_WWE Match of the night tbh. No one could follow you guys. @Carmelo_WWE Match of the night tbh. No one could follow you guys.

Fans also wanted Hayes to have a fair one-on-one match against the One and Only with Trick Williams out of the picture.

T-truth @Truth1Ms @Carmelo_WWE You and @KingRicochet need another match without Trick Williams at ring side that would be one for the record books. @WWENXT @Carmelo_WWE You and @KingRicochet need another match without Trick Williams at ring side that would be one for the record books. @WWENXT

One fan claimed both of them were the Greatest of All Time.

One user wished to see Hayes wrestle Montez Ford on the main roster sometime in the near future.

Carmelo Hayes is a two-time NXT North American Champion. He has a combined reign of 265 days and counting which is the longest reign in the Championship's history. We will have to wait and see who can end this run.

Who do you think will be able to dethrone Hayes? Let us know in the comments section below.

