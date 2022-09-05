Ricochet sends one-word message to Carmelo Hayes following their match at NXT Worlds Collide

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet sent a one-word reply to Carmelo Hayes following their NXT Worlds Collide bout.

The One and Only faced Hayes for the first time on WWE television at NXT Worlds Collide for the North American Championship. The 15-minute high-flying contest was filled with some enthralling moves that left the NXT Universe in awe of the in-ring skills of both athletes.

In the end, it was Carmelo Hayes who walked away with the win and the title after a rollup.

Following their exciting match, Hayes tweeted a message showing his respect towards the former NXT North American Champion.

"Ricochet tho…."

The former Intercontinental Champion had a response of his own for the 'A' Champion. He tweeted a one-word reply to the young up-and-coming star.

"Respect."

Based on their Twitter exchange, it seems that both men have earned each other's respect following their exhilarating contest.

Fans let Ricochet know what they thought of the match

NXT fans quickly responded to the 33-year-old star, letting him know what they thought about his match at NXT Worlds Collide.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Some fans asked for another match between the two stars:

des™️ @MetriiTheMerc @KingRicochet Y’all went tf off!!! 🦾 @Carmelo_WWE Nah cuz the way I ALREADY NEED round 2 is disgusting!!Y’all went tf off!!! @KingRicochet @Carmelo_WWE Nah cuz the way I ALREADY NEED round 2 is disgusting!! 😤😤 Y’all went tf off!!! 🔥🔥🦾

Another fan thanked both men for the great match.

One fan even thought it was the match of the night and stated that both men had their respect.

Jason @thesnakebit10PS @KingRicochet @Carmelo_WWE That was match of the night. Respect to both of you. @KingRicochet @Carmelo_WWE That was match of the night. Respect to both of you.

Although the match was widely praised, it seems unlikely the two men will face off again for quite some time since they are both on different brands at the moment. Only time will tell if Ricochet will return to NXT to give fans a rematch against Hayes.

What did you think of the NXT North American Championship match at Worlds Collide? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars featured in superhero franchises.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Ricochet vs Carmelo Hayes 2? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha