Carmelo Hayes signs contract for huge title match next week

Carmelo Hayes has signed a contract for the North American Championship match next week on WWE NXT.

The rivalry between Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee started brewing after the former attacked the latter in the locker room before their match. The assault backfired as Hayes lost the title to Solo Sikoa, who replaced Lee in the bout.

Last week, it was announced that the two men would have a one-on-one match for the title. Hence, Hayes and Wes met in the ring to sign the contract and make the match official.

During the contract signing, Wes Lee said that Carmelo Hayes is no longer the A-Champion; he's the ex-champion. To this, Hayes replied that Wes Lee's 15 minutes of fame would be over next week on NXT. Trick Williams even called this Lee's first and final title defense.

When Booker T asked him how he felt about his first defense, Wes Lee said he would do whatever it took to walk out as the champion. He said he would show the world he was the new standard of North American Champion next week as both men signed their contracts.

Soon, things started to get heated between the two men. However, Booker T interfered and asked them to save it for next week.

With the NXT North American Title picture gaining momentum again, it will be interesting to see who walks out as champion next week.

