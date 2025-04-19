Carmelo Hayes' SmackDown win won't help his career, veteran questions WWE: "We're supposed to forget all the losses?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Carmelo Hayes winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The prestigious match was scheduled for the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania.
Several stars lined up in the ring this week for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Andrade, The Miz, Karrion Kross, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, and many more tried to win the Battle Royal.
This week on BroDown, Russo explained that the Andre the Giant Battle Royal should have been won by somebody new trying to get established as a major star. He noted that Hayes had lost several matches leading up to the event, and the win didn't mean anything.
"This means something when the winner of this Battle Royal is somebody that came in new and is on a roll. When they're on a roll, and now, oh my God, they've won the Battle Royal. They've beat Carmelo Hayes to death. So the guy goes over in a Battle Royal and he's supposed to be over now? We're supposed to forget all the losses this guy has taken since he's come into the company?" [From 10:55 onwards]
Carmelo Hayes came into the blue brand as a first-round draft pick. However, he has been in the midcard since then. It will be interesting to see if this win infuses some momentum into his WWE career.
