NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes thanks Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya after fans compare their looks

NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes has thanked Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya after fans in the Asian country compared the two athletes.

Hayes and Pandya have an uncanny similarity in their looks. Fans in India have recently realized the same and have started comparing Hayes to Hardik, who has been chosen as the captain of the new Gujarat Titans franchise.

The 27-year-old wrestler was quick to take note of the trend and sent out a tweet thanking the Indian all-rounder for making him famous in India. Hayes also tagged Pandya in the post.

There has been no reply from the cricketer yet, but it would be interesting to see his reaction.

Carmelo Hayes wants to defend his title against Bad Bunny

Current NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has professed his desire to defend the title against popular musician Bad Bunny.

Bunny returned to WWE at last month's Royal Rumble, entering the Men's Rumble match in the 27th spot. Before getting eliminated by Brock Lesnar, Bunny managed to toss two wrestlers over the top rope.

Carmelo, on the other hand, has gone well over 100 days as the North American Champion. He is one of the rising talents in the brand and could be breaking into the main roster very soon.

Hayes recently threw a challenge to Bad Bunny on Twitter, inviting the hip-hop artist to NXT's upcoming premium live event. The U.S.-born star wants the match to be for the the "A Championship."

You can check out the champion's tweet below:

Hayes also asked fans to make the match poster and his orders were dutifully followed.

Do you want to see Hayes and Bad Bunny compete for the North American Championship? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

